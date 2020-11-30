MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Pakistani pachyderm known as the “world’s loneliest elephant” has a new home thanks in part to superstar Cher.

The 9,000-pound elephant named Kaavan spent decades chained in a Pakistani zoo. He was only set free to entertain crowds on a small barren stage in dire conditions.

But when Cher stepped into the picture, Kaavan’s future started to look a lot brighter. Cher’s star power helped kick off a mammoth mission to save Kaavan after his mate Saheli died eight years ago. Zookeepers say he became angry, despondent, and obese.

Years of campaigning by Cher and animal rights groups led to Kaavan finding a new home in an animal sanctuary in Cambodia.

“Although we are very sad to see him go, we think it is the right decision to let him go at this stage,” says Malik Amin Aslam, advisor to the Pakistani prime minister.

Like many travelers, Kaavan had to take a COVID-19 test before boarding a Russian jumbo jet where he enjoyed in-flight snacks, 440 pounds of them. Cher was waiting in Cambodia to welcome Kaavan.

Before he was transported to the animal sanctuary, monks offered him bananas and chanted prayers and sprinkled holy water on his crate to bless him.

The world’s loneliest elephant is now perhaps one of the most loved.