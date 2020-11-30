Comments
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Sweetwater Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a lost police K9.
According to Sweetwater PD, Logan went missing in the area of 127 Ave. and SW 104 St. between 3 and 5:30 p.m.
Logan is a black and brown 3-year-old German Pointer with white flecks. Logan was wearing a black collar.
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Announces She’s Tested Positive For COVID
Gov. DeSantis Announces Florida Schools To Remain Open In Spring
Palm Tree & Bush Break 2-Year-Old Girl Fall From 4th Floor Window
If you have any information on Logan’s whereabouts, call (305) 552-9900.
You must log in to post a comment.