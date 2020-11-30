MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s Cyber Monday and retailers are expecting the largest day ever for online shopping sales.

Online sales could hit at least ten-point-eight billion dollars this year, according to Adobe Analytics.

Officials there say one out of every four-dollars is being spent online this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a factor, as many customers want to avoid crowds in brick-and-mortar businesses. Online retailers have been attracting consumers with deals for the past few weeks.

Although unemployment is a concern, the National Retail Federation predicts holiday sales will rise to at least 755-billion dollars.

As Floridians aim to get the best deals on popular products, Attorney General Ashley Moody is encouraging online shoppers to take steps to prevent identity theft and other online shopping pitfalls.

“Online sales have soared this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and consumers will continue to utilize the convenience of online shopping for Cyber Monday and the remainder of the holiday shopping season. However, with that convenience comes risks. Taking steps to protect yourself online this holiday season will help you avoid scams, and it will help us build a stronger, safer Florida,” said Moody.

Tips for a safer online shopping experience this holiday season include:

Make sure your web browser is secure. Be sure to identify a lock symbol in the address bar

Shop on well-established, well-known websites

Consider using credit cards instead of debit cards if possible, as credit cards usually offer better protection and provide more opportunity to challenge purchases before you pay your credit card bill

Know that some debit and credit card providers offer one-time card numbers to be used for online transactions for further protection. Information on whether a particular card company offers this service is located on the company’s website

Create strong passwords for online accounts using a mixture of upper and lowercase letters, numbers and special characters

Never click on an ad, coupon or email solicitation from an unknown sender—if the deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Earlier this month, Attorney General Moody released Scams at a Glance: ‘Tis the Season, a brochure full of tips consumers should consider to protect their financial and personal information this holiday season. To view the addition to the Scams at a Glance program, click here.

You can also click here for the 2020 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide.