MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Opa-locka police are investigating a Monday afternoon double shooting at a body shop.
Chopper4 was over the scene along Ali Baba Avenue.
Police said two victims were shot inside a body shop and were rushed to the hospital.
Investigators have not released the victims’ names or their conditions at this time.
Officers are currently looking for the shooter.
If you have information that can lead to an arrest, call the Opa-locka Police Department.
