MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Get ready for the first significant cold front of the season.

Showers along with a warm breeze will develop Monday afternoon ahead of a cold front which has been marching south through the Southeastern US over the weekend.

Highs Monday afternoon will be in the middle eighties but come Tuesday, December first may struggle to get out of the sixties.

The cold front moves through the area late Monday and will be followed a few hours later by a chilly breeze out of the northwest.

By Tuesday morning, temperatures will be in the lower sixties and maybe even the upper fifties. The breeze will make if feel even cooler but will be gradually diminishing throughout the day. By Tuesday afternoon highs will struggle to reach seventy degrees.

Tuesday night is forecast to be even colder but will not be as windy.

Wednesday morning lows will be in the middle to even lower fifties especially inland away from the coast. By Wednesday afternoon, however, highs will be able to warm up above seventy degrees.

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM

Sentenced To 90-Years For Marijuana Crime, Florida Man To Be Released After Serving 31

Ms. Cheezious Owner Says Restaurant Was Vandalized By People Who Didn’t Want To Wear Mask

Stretch Of 8th Street In Little Havana Reopens After Anti-Communism Demonstration

Wednesday night the breeze shifts back to the northeast which will put an end to the first chill of the season. Lows will be back above sixty degrees and highs return to the upper seventies.

Meteorological winter is December, January, and February. The astronomical start of winter is on December 21st.