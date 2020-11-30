  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Miami Weather, South Florida Cold Front, South Florida Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Get ready for the first significant cold front of the season.

Showers along with a warm breeze will develop Monday afternoon ahead  of a cold front which has been marching south through the Southeastern US over the weekend.

Highs Monday afternoon will be in the middle eighties but come Tuesday, December first may struggle to get out of the sixties.

The cold front moves through the area late Monday and will be followed a few hours later by a chilly breeze out of the northwest.

By Tuesday morning, temperatures will be in the lower sixties and maybe even the upper fifties. The breeze will make if feel even cooler but will be gradually diminishing throughout the day. By Tuesday afternoon highs will struggle to reach seventy degrees.

Tuesday night is forecast to be even colder but will not be as windy.

Wednesday morning lows will be in the middle to even lower fifties especially inland away from the coast. By Wednesday afternoon, however, highs will be able to warm up above seventy degrees.

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
Sentenced To 90-Years For Marijuana Crime, Florida Man To Be Released After Serving 31
Ms. Cheezious Owner Says Restaurant Was Vandalized By People Who Didn’t Want To Wear Mask
Stretch Of 8th Street In Little Havana Reopens After Anti-Communism Demonstration

Wednesday night the breeze shifts back to the northeast which will put an end to the first chill of the season. Lows will be back above sixty degrees and highs return to the upper seventies.

Meteorological winter is December, January, and February. The astronomical start of winter is on December 21st.

Comments