MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has announced she’s tested positive for the coronavirus.
She said her husband, Dr. Robert Cava, was exposed by a patient last Wednesday at work.
Dr. Cava has also tested positive.
Earlier today I tested positive for COVID-19, after learning that my husband, Dr. Robert Cava, was exposed by one of his patients last Wednesday; he also tested positive today. Rob and I are quarantining at home. We both remain in good spirits and have only mild symptoms.
The mayor and her husband are quarantining at home. She said they’ve only experienced mild symptoms.
On Wednesday, the mayor went to a turkey giveaway. According to her office, her diagnosis was not connected to that event or any others.
She also traveled over the holiday weekend. But her office said it was just a camping trip with her husband and they were alone the whole time.
