MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Atlantic hurricane season officially ends today, Monday November 30, as the 2020 season earns the title of the most active year for hurricanes on record.

There were a total of 30 named storms which breaks the record for the highest number of tropical and subtropical storms in a single year.

Thirteen of those storms became hurricanes, including six major hurricanes. Twelve of them made landfall in the U.S.

An average season usually has 12 named storms, six hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.

The previous record in any season was 28, set in 2005, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

2020 also marks the second time in history that the Greek alphabet has been used to name storms. The first was also during the 2005 hurricane season, where the last named storm of the season was Zeta, which formed on December 30.

However, this year, we made it to Iota which is actually three more than Zeta.

The season started fast with Arthur in mid-May and it quickly exhausted all 21 predetermined proper names which ended with Wilfred in mid-September. Then came the Greek alphabet which started with Alpha.

NOAA’s seasonal hurricane outlook predicted a high likelihood of an above-normal season with a strong possibility of it being extremely active.

While the Atlantic hurricane season officially ends on November 30, new storms could develop beyond that date.