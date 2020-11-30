  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — A long-debated proposal that would allow people with concealed-weapons licenses to carry guns on Florida college and university campuses was filed Monday for consideration during the 2021 legislative session.

Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Howey-in-the-Hills, refiled the “campus carry” proposal (HB 6001), which did not receive a hearing during the 2019 and 2020 sessions.

Similar measures were filed unsuccessfully by other gun-rights supporters in prior sessions.

The proposals have drawn opposition from higher-education leaders.

As of Oct. 31, Florida had issued more than 2.19 million concealed-weapons licenses. The 2020 legislative session starts in March.

