MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The state of Florida is fast approaching one million COVID-19 cases.

The Florida Department of Health confirmed 7,363 additional cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state’s known total of cases to 992,660.

South Florida accounts for almost 44% of the new cases.

Texas and California are the only other states to top 1 million COVID-19 cases.

Florida’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 18,736.

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM

Sentenced To 90-Years For Marijuana Crime, Florida Man To Be Released After Serving 31

Ms. Cheezious Owner Says Restaurant Was Vandalized By People Who Didn’t Want To Wear Mask

Stretch Of 8th Street In Little Havana Reopens After Anti-Communism Demonstration

The state’s daily positivity rate on Sunday was 7.85% and the two-week positivity rate was 7.38%.

Unlike in the spring and summer, officials have not adopted additional restrictions in Florida to prevent the virus from spreading.

COVID testing is expected to increase this week following the Thanksgiving holiday.

At Mills Pond Park in Fort Lauderdale on Monday morning, there was about a half hour wait. They do a throat swab and send off your sample so results take a couple of days. There are no rapid tests at this location for people who traveled over the holiday.

If you did travel, health officials are recommending you stay isolated.