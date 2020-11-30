MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A couple of dogs found emaciated and near death inside a Cutler Bay home are now being cared for by Miami-Dade Animal Services.

Susie and Lili were rescued from the home on November 28, but a third dog was found dead.

Lili was still too sick for CBS4’s Ted Scouten to see on Monday, but a picture shows Lili on Saturday, shortly before she was rescued.

“I held my camera to the window because I’m too short to see in and when I looked at my phone I said, “Oh my gosh! There’s a dead dog in there,” said the woman who found the dogs. She did not want to give her name. “I heard the dogs barking,” she said. “When I looked in the window I saw one dog was emaciated and then I saw a dead dog in the room trying to get out the door,” she said.

She said the dog that died appeared to be trying to escape the room it was locked in.

“I’m assuming the dogs were trying to get out of the room. We didn’t know two dogs were alive in there, because we couldn’t see one. One was in the living room area, so they must have chewed through the door and one dog got stuck and died,” she said.

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM

Sentenced To 90-Years For Marijuana Crime, Florida Man To Be Released After Serving 31

Ms. Cheezious Owner Says Restaurant Was Vandalized By People Who Didn’t Want To Wear Mask

Stretch Of 8th Street In Little Havana Reopens After Anti-Communism Demonstration

Animal Services explains what it was like inside.

“(We) found a very disturbing scene,” said Kathleen Labraga with Miami-Dade Animal Services. “There were three dogs in the residence that had obviously gone for some time without appropriate care. There was an accumulation of urine and feces in the home,” Labraga said.

CBS4 News was told this is an ongoing criminal investigation.

Animal Services says they spoke with the owner of the dogs.

“Very preliminary information is that he left town and reportedly left the dogs in care of the dog sitter. But based on the condition of the home it doesn’t appear they were provided with regular care,” Labraga explained.

Both Susie and Lili appear emaciated. Susie has a lot of personality.

“They were the nicest dogs,” said the woman who found them. “They were so sweet. They tried to jump in the Animal Control van. All the police officers and fire department were petting them. They were the nicest dogs,” she said.

Animals Services said the investigation will determine if the dogs will be available for adoption. The earliest would be next week.

Animal Services released a statement on Monday that read in part, “the dogs had reportedly been alone in the home for more than a week.” It added, “Veterinary forensics are being performed to determine the cause of death for the deceased dog and to assess the condition of the two surviving dogs, who are currently being cared for at the Pet Adoption and Protection Center.”