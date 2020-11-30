MIAMI (CBSMiami) — An overnight accident left a driver dead after crashing into an apartment building in Overtown.

It’s not known what caused the accident, but according to investigators, the impact left a 10 by 15 hole in part of the building.

Nobody was in the apartment at the time of the accident, but officials did evacuate the building for about an hour due to a gas leak caused by the crash.

A witness told CBS4 he heard a loud bang and said there was a lot of smoke. When he tried to pull the driver out, he was still in his seatbelt but unconscious.

“Everybody tried their best but I just had to take cover for myself because I was scared,” explained Torrey Washington who added it was fire rescue who pulled him out of the car. “It was fire rescue, you know what I’m saying, it was sad that someone lost their father, I don’t know how it happened but at the end of the day its crazy you know what I’m saying.”

Fire rescue crews had to extricate the man’s body from the vehicle.

City of Miami Police are investigating if speed was a factor in the deadly crash.