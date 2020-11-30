MIAMI (CBSMiami) — No matter where you looked, Miami International Airport was packed this weekend.

“I’m from St. Louis. I came here for the weekend to have a good time and that is what I did,” said Homer Collins.

While many pulled their luggage to leave, others where returning back home to Miami.

“I was in Kenya, Africa. This was my first trip international, so I had an amazing time. A dream come true to see elephants and have a solo trip,” said Michelle.

Catherine Soto from the Dominican Republic said she flew into Miami to be with her loved one.

“It was amazing. I actually haven’t seen my son for a few months,” said Soto.

While these folks enjoyed their Thanksgiving, medical experts have warned against traveling during the holidays.

The US has now surpassed 13 million cases. Sunday, the single day positivity percentage in the state of Florida was 7.85%. South Florida accounts for 43% of those new positive cases. The daily positivity rate in Miami-Dade rate county climbed above 10 percent.

CBS4 asked these passengers if they would quarantine.

“I will. I will for the safety of others,” said Soto.

“No, I plan on taking a coronavirus test. I am the only one at my office,” said Michelle.

“I will be quarantining myself for the next couple of weeks,” said Collins.

Sunday evening at Miami International Airport there were long lines at ticket counters and at TSA checkpoints. Travelers wore facial coverings but there was little social distancing.

MIA has seen more than 60-thousand travelers a day since since Thanksgiving

“I don’t see the people keeping the distance and I don’t see security doing anything,” said Luis Rojas.