MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department needs your help finding the person responsible for shooting three teenagers in Brownsville.

Police said the teens were shot around 7:30 Monday night on NW 51st Street near busy 22nd Avenue, a neighborhood filled with families.

Investigators said one of the boys is 14 years old while the other two are 15. It’s unclear if any of them live nearby.

Detectives believe all three were in the road when someone approached them with a gun and opened fire.

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Announces She’s Tested Positive For COVID

Gov. DeSantis Announces Florida Schools To Remain Open In Spring

Palm Tree & Bush Break 2-Year-Old Girl Fall From 4th Floor Window

Police have not said where the teens were shot, but Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took all three to the hospital where they are in critical condition.

“This is a senseless and heinous shooting of two 15 year olds and a 14-year-old,” said Det. Kristopher Welch. “Again, we are going to be asking the community, if you have any information in reference to this crime, please call.”

So far, there’s no description of the person responsible.

If you have any details to help investigators, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.