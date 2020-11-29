MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reports there are 7,363 new cases of COVID-19 statewide.

The total number of cases now stands at 992,660 across Florida.

Statewide, deaths rose by 59 to 18,736.

The 14-day positivity rate for the state was 7.39%.

More from CBSMiami.com

Florida Man To Be Released After Serving 31 Years Of 90-Year Sentence For Marijuana Crime

Court Records: Deceased South Florida Fire Captain Was Part Of Drug Conspiracy

BSO Investigates Death Of Woman ‘Found Unresponsive’ In Pompano Beach

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 2,024 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and deaths rose by 11 to reach 3,834.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 227,656.

The 14-day positivity rate was 8.09%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 821 new cases and deaths rose by 7 to reach 1,659.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 106,698 cases.

The 14-day positivity rate was 6.98%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 32 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 3,353 cases and 27 deaths.

The 14-day positivity rate was 10.43%.