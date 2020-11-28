MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Heat center/forward Bam Adebayo will be back with the team next year, the team announced Saturday.

“One of the most important things a franchise can do is to make sure that your best, youngest, cornerstone players sign on the dotted line,” said HEAT President Pat Riley. “Getting Bam his extension was a no-brainer for us because we know he will be around for years to come. That’s great for the HEAT, great for the fans and great for Bam.”

Here is what the team said about Adebayo’s numbers:

Adebayo, a 2020 NBA All-Star, appeared in 72 games last season and averaged 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.29 blocks, 1.14 steals, and 33.6 minutes while shooting 55.7 percent from the field.

In the postseason during Miami’s run to the NBA Finals, Adebayo appeared in 19 games and averaged 17.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.00 steals and 36.2 minutes while shooting 56.4 percent from the field and 78.3 percent from the foul line.

He posted eight 20-point double-doubles, the second-most for a single postseason in HEAT history and led the team in scoring average (21.8) during the Eastern Conference Finals series win against Boston.

He posted 32 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Celtics, becoming the only player in NBA postseason history to post at least those numbers in an East Finals game.

Additionally, he became just the fourth to ever do so in any Conference Finals, joining Kevin Durant (6/6/12), Karl Malone (5/24/98) and Elgin Baylor (3/17/60).

The terms of his contract extension were not released, as is the team’s policy.