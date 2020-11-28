MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The Florida Department of Health confirmed more than 6,200 additional cases of COVID-19 Saturday.
The latest numbers bring the state’s known total of cases to more than 985,000.
The state also confirmed 79 new deaths on Saturday, bring Florida’s total during the pandemic to at least 18,442.
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 also continued to rise on Saturday morning, with 3,860 confirmed cases.
That number has steadily risen since October after plateauing at around 2,000 hospitalizations daily for weeks following the summer surge of the virus.
Unlike in the spring and summer, officials have not adopted additional restrictions in Florida to prevent the virus from spreading.
More from CBSMiami.com
BSO Investigates Death Of Woman ‘Found Unresponsive’ In Pompano Beach
Suspects Wanted In Thefts Of Over $500,000 Worth Of Construction Equipment
Arrest Made In Deadly Pompano Beach Hit-And-Run
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Extends Order Blocking Business Shutdowns
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.