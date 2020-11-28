MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reports there are 6,277 new cases of COVID-19 statewide.

This was a two day total since no numbers were released on Thanksgiving.

The total number of cases now stands at 985,297 across Florida.

Statewide, deaths rose by 81 to 18,677.

The 14-day positivity rate for the state was 7.36%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,466 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and deaths rose by 24 to reach 3,823.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 225,632.

The 14-day positivity rate was 8.0%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 793 new cases and deaths rose by 4 to reach 1,652.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 105,877 cases.

The 14-day positivity rate was 7.03%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 43 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 3,321 cases and 27 deaths.

The 14-day positivity rate was 10.91%.