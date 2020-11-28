MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman found unresponsive Thursday in Pompano Beach.
Authorities said they received a call about a female who was unconscious shortly after 9 a.m. near the 5300 block of Northeast 20th Terrace.
The woman was declared dead at the scene.
BSO detectives are investigating the circumstances behind her death.
Police did not identify the woman.
More from CBSMiami.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis Extends Order Blocking Business Shutdowns
ME Releases Findings In Deaths Of Two People Found In Southwest Miami Dade Rental Home
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Rolling Back 20 Percent Of Her Salary
Teenage Girl Shot In Deerfield Beach
Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
You must log in to post a comment.