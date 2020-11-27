Comments
More from CBSMiami.com
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Homestead Police Department has asked for help in finding a missing woman.
Maria Ramirez, 73, was last seen Wednesday at her home in the area of The Shores Community.
Ramirez, who suffers from several medical issues, may be in need of assistance.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts or comes in contact with her is urged to contact the Homestead Police Department at (305) 247-1535.
More from CBSMiami.com
Arrest Made In Deadly Pompano Beach Hit-And-Run
Suspects Wanted In Thefts Of Over $500,000 Worth Of Construction Equipment
BSO Investigates Death Of Woman ‘Found Unresponsive’ In Pompano Beach
You must log in to post a comment.