MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The office of Congressman-elect Carlos A. Gimenez announced Friday that the former Miami-Dade Mayor and his wife, Lourdes have tested positive for COVID-19.
The couple got tested after having mild symptoms, according to Gimenez’s office. They are self-isolating at home, following CDC guidelines and advice from their medical professionals.
“After several negative tests, both Lourdes and I tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. We are both feeling good and experiencing no symptoms at this time. I will continue attending New Member Orientation virtually and preparing our office to serve the people of Florida’s 26th Congressional District from Westchester to Key West until I can resume my normal schedule. I am extremely grateful for all of the incredible health care workers who are tirelessly dedicated to their patients,” Gimenez said.
After several negative tests, both my wife, Lourdes, and I tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. We are both feeling good & experiencing no symptoms at this time.
— Carlos A. Gimenez (@CarlosGimenezFL) November 27, 2020
