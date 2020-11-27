MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reports there are 17,344 new cases of COVID-19 statewide.

This was a two day total since no numbers were released on Thanksgiving.

The total number of cases now stands at 979,020 across Florida.

Statewide, deaths rose by 114 to 18,596.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 3,752 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and deaths rose by 7 to reach 3,799.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 224,166.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 1,644 new cases and deaths rose by 10 to reach 1,648.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 105,084 cases.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 74 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 3,278 cases and 27 deaths.