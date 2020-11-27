FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Coronavirus test sites reopened Friday after nearly all were closed on Thanksgiving.
At Hard Rock Stadium, there was not much of a wait in the morning. It was quite a departure from earlier in the week when people were experiencing wait times of more than two hours.
At the test site in Mills Pond Park in Fort Lauderdale, under gloomy skies, small lines were met short wait times.
Eric Batson was waiting to get tested. Batson said he’s headed back to Barbados on Sunday and needs the test so he can re-enter the country.
“They are requiring people to have a negative PCR test on arrival. So that has to be done before a person is allowed in the country,” he said.
When asked if he thought he would get the results in time, Batson said he was confident he would.
“I’ve done it before and they’ve been pretty efficient, so yeah,” he said.
A PCR test involves swabbing saliva from a person’s throat. Results come back in a few days. The PCT test is the gold standard in COVID-19 testing.
