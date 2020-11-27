MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It is a holiday tradition in Little Havana that starts with the voucher giveaway from the Latin American Chamber of Commerce during the first week of December.

Those vouchers are then turned in more than a week later and the recipient receives a Jabas food basket filled with a complete “Latin-styled” holiday dinner including rice, beans, yucca, bread, soda, a pork shoulder, spices, sugar, milk, and other essential items. There’s enough food for about 10 people to enjoy a traditional “Noche Buena” meal.

This year, the pandemic has changed that.

There will be no voucher giveaway. Instead, this year CAMACOL has teamed up with the Miami Marlins for a drive-thru-only giveaway on December 16th.

“I am delighted to have joined forces with the Miami Marlins, an organization which, now more than ever, is front and center for our community,” Jose L. Chi, President of CAMACOL.

The event will be held on the east side of Marlins Park at 1390 NW 5th Street.

“This year has been challenging for our community, and we continue to stand with our neighbors as we look to end the year contributing to our holiday food security needs,” said Raquel “Rocky” Egusquiza, Executive Director of the Miami Marlins Foundation. “We are excited to team with CAMACOL, an organization that shares a commitment to serve our community and host this great event at Marlins Park this year.”

The gift baskets will be given to needy families on a first-come, first-served basis. Cars can begin lining up at noon and the event is scheduled to last until all Jabas gift baskets have been distributed.

There will be no tickets required, unlike in previous years.

Families without vehicles are encouraged to car-pool this year if they wish to participate; if different families are in one car, they will ask for proof of address and limit it to two family representatives per car.