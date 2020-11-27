MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – The body of a missing 18-year-old from Massachusetts is believed to have been found in Fellsmere, just north of Vero Beach.
The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Jalajhia Finklea was found dead in a field Wednesday afternoon. However, the body has not yet been positively identified as Finklea. An autopsy will be conducted to do that as well as determine the cause of death.
The 18-year-old was pregnant when she went missing in October.
Investigators said Finklea was last seen on October 20th getting into 37-year-old Luis Zaragoza’s car.
Zaragoza was shot and killed last week in a showdown with police in Okaloosa County while U.S. Marshals were trying to take him into custody.
(©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)
