  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMPaid Program
    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMCBS 4 News 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, MDPD, Miami News, Officer Crash

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three people, including a Miami-Dade police officer, had to be transported to an area hospital following a crash in Doral.

Authorities said it happened at around 1:30 p.m. in the NW 41 Street and 114 Avenue regarding a vehicular crash.

Fire-Rescue said those involved suffered all with minor injuries.

Images from Chopper 4 showed a police vehicle with heavy front-end damage. The vehicle was stopped in the middle of the road.

No further information was immediately available.

Comments