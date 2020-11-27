Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three people, including a Miami-Dade police officer, had to be transported to an area hospital following a crash in Doral.
Authorities said it happened at around 1:30 p.m. in the NW 41 Street and 114 Avenue regarding a vehicular crash.
Fire-Rescue said those involved suffered all with minor injuries.
Images from Chopper 4 showed a police vehicle with heavy front-end damage. The vehicle was stopped in the middle of the road.
No further information was immediately available.
