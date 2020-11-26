MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Dolphins starting quarterback Tagovailoa hurt the thumb on his throwing hand in practice and was limited Wednesday.
“He got banged up a little bit,” Flores said. “I don’t think this is something we’re too worried about. … He’s getting treatment, he’s rehabbing. We’ll see how this goes. It’s sore, but he’s a tough kid. He has played through some things before.”
Tagovailoa was sacked six times before being pulled in the fourth quarter of the Dolphins’ loss last weekend at Denver, but he remains the No. 1 quarterback ahead of veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.
More from CBSMiami.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis Extends Order Blocking Business Shutdowns
ME Releases Findings In Deaths Of Two People Found In Southwest Miami Dade Rental Home
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Rolling Back 20 Percent Of Her Salary
Teenage Girl Shot In Deerfield Beach
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.