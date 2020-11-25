  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A two-county chase early Wednesday morning ended with a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 near Aventura.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said it began when they responded to a call of shots fired call in West Park.

Arriving deputies spotted a grey Nissan with four people inside leaving the scene and pursued it.

The driver of the Nissan headed south on I-95 and was involved in a multi-vehicle crash at Ives Dairy Road.

Deputies arrested the driver of the Nissan and detained the three others in the car.

A driver of another vehicle involved in the crash was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

