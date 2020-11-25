MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Children have told Old Saint Nick about their Christmas wishes for generations. But this year, Santas around the world are finding new ways to evolve with 2020’s challenges.

For 34 years, Rick George has been helping Santa in Milford, Connecticut. This holiday season, he’s already more popular than ever.

“The children are still wanting that, that interaction with Santa Claus. They want to be able to stand next to Santa,” he said.

Because of the COVID pandemic, he’s created a specially designed trailer to be his new North Pole.

A window will separate George from the children, and he’ll deliver candy canes through a chute.

He’s trying to help keep the Christmas spirit alive.

“I believe it’s important for the people that can to give back where they can. And this is easy for me to do,” he said.

A Kentucky mall built a wall of presents to keep Santa socially distanced.

At Bass Pro Shops, children visit Santa through an acrylic barrier.

Macy’s has hosted Santa at its flagship store in Herald Square for more than 150 years but will have virtual visits instead this year.

Stephen Arnold is the president and CEO of the International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas. He plans to do virtual visits and stay inside a snow globe for in-person greetings.

He said it’s safer for children and the Santas who are often older and more at risk.

“We just need to stay away as long as this virus is active in the community, and we don’t want to catch it and spread it to the children that we love,” Arnold said.

Pandemic or not, Santa Claus is still coming to town.