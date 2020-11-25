PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Police have released the name of the pilot who died when his small plane crashed at North Perry Airport on Monday.
He has been identified as 65-year-old Steven Mitchell Fontenot.
According to a spokesperson for North Perry Airport, Fontenot reported an engine issue shortly after taking off and asked to return back. While attempting to land, the single-engine Lancair Legacy FG aircraft went down while approaching the runway at 3:25 p.m.
The FAA confirms that Fontenot was the only person aboard.
