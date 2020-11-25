MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some in Miami-Dade depend on outdoor community refrigerators for food. But Tuesday night, one was stolen.

“I just got the phone call and definitely was disturbed about it and kind of torn ever since,” said Sherina Jones.

Jones started what’s called Village (Free)dge. Since it began, there have been more community refrigerators placed in areas of need.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, someone took the one near Roots Collective in Liberty City.

On Wednesday, during a food giveaway, volunteers moved an overflow fridge outside.

“You can see that it’s a need. Someone may have needed it more than us sitting it outside. So, we will just keep going. We just hope that it takes care of what they needed,” she said.

You may remember Jones back in August. CBS4 first spoke with her about placing refrigerators outside.

She dropped $180 of her own money for a used refrigerator. She’s even there every morning helping hand out food. Others will fill it and many will take as needed throughout the day and night.

“We started the community refrigerator because things are so tough in the pandemic. It took a good takeoff. So, we continue on the mission,” she said.

That mission to help others is happening throughout South Florida. Just like others, Jones says as long as there’s a need, she will be there to help. And that goes beyond Thanksgiving.

Usually for stories like this, victims will ask you to call crime stoppers. But for this, volunteers want you to help out and avoid anybody going hungry.

To help out, click here.