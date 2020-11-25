MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Many people are relieved at the idea that some promising COVID-19 vaccines are just around the corner.

“I’m really excited about it,” said Tom Kiesel. “Luckily, I haven’t been infected with COVID since the outbreak, so I’m really excited about it.”

And now it’s being announced Fort Lauderdale’s Holiday Park could be used for drive-thru vaccinations.

“We moved in to a discussion on whether or not we move from a testing site to a vaccination site and I was excited they asked that question and we quickly said, ‘Of course,’” Fort Lauderdale City Manager Chris Lagerbloom said.

The idea was discussed in a call with the health department.

“We’d offer multiple things here at this site. We wouldn’t have to go find a new site, create a new traffic pattern. It’s been working, it will continue to work. We’ll be ready when that vaccine is available. We’ll be ready to push it out here,” Lagerbloom said.

And it can’t come soon enough as cases continue to rise in South Florida and across with country – with growing concern about hospital capacity.

“People are excited to be tested and they certainly want to be able to get this vaccine,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

He said with infrastructure already established, making Holiday Park a good fit.

“We’re all set up, the logistics are here in place. The department of health would have to set up their station for administering the vaccine. That they’ll have to work through. We’re here to help them anywhere along the way,” the mayor said.

Miami Beach said the health department asked about their capabilities. The city said it’s on board, but there’s nothing concrete yet.

Meanwhile, as the concept is developed and details worked out, Fort Lauderdale officials said they’re ready when needed.

“It was offered and we quickly said yes,” said Lagerbloom. “I have every confidence that you’ll see this convert to a vaccine site as soon as a vaccine is available.”