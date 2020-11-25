MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reports there are 8,376 new cases of COVID-19 statewide.
The total number of cases now stands at 961,676 across Florida.
Statewide, deaths rose by 99 to 18,482.
The 2-week positivity rate is 7.75 percent.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 2,120 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and deaths rose by 3 to reach 3,792.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 220,414.
The 2-week positivity rate is 8.48 percent.
More from CBSMiami.com
COVID In Miami-Dade: Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Says Rise In Cases Could ‘Risk Setting Our Economy Backwards’
ME Releases Findings In Deaths Of Two People Found In Southwest Miami Dade Rental Home
Miami Police Officer Shot, Killed Alleged Intruder At West Miami-Dade Home
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 802 new cases and deaths rose by 8 to reach 1,638.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 103,440 cases.
The 2-week positivity rate is 7.41 percent.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 47 new cases and no additional deaths.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 3,204 cases and 27 deaths.
The 2-week positivity rate is 11.38 percent.
You must log in to post a comment.