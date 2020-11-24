Comments
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There is a death investigation unfolding in Miami after a woman’s body was found floating in the water in downtown Miami.
According to Miami police, the woman’s body was found near Maurice A. Ferré Park in Biscayne Bay on Tuesday morning.
Police say it appears to be a Black woman in her 40s.
Police say they “are investigating the circumstances that lead to her surfacing on the waters.”
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
Florida Man Jumps Into Action To Rescue Puppy From Alligator’s Jaws
ME Releases Findings In Deaths Of Two People Found In Southwest Miami Dade Rental Home
MDPD: Miami Police Officer Shoots, Kills Intruder Who Broke Into His West Miami-Dade Home
No other details have been made available.
You must log in to post a comment.