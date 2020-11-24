FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – From Cooper City to Overtown, South Florida is stepping up to help those in need this Thanksgiving with a number of food distributions.

On Tuesday, volunteers with the Miami Lighthouse for the Blind delivered 100 thanksgiving meals to families.

In Cooper City, 500 Thanksgiving turkeys and pies were handed out to residents at the Suellen H. Fardelmann Sports Complex. The Thanksgiving goodies included a 10-14lb turkey and either an apple, pumpkin, sweet potato or pecan pie which were distributed into each resident’s car in a drive-thru procession.

At Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, the Miami Dolphins food relief program distributed roughly 65 hundred meals in just one day.

“In these challenging times, it’s amazing that we’re able to put food on other people’s tables,” said Hard Rock executive Chef Dayanny de la Cruz.

Getting that food on the table is proving to be harder for many families this year. The pandemic has forced people like Edina Pierre to wait in line for food for the first time ever.

“I always buy my turkey,” she said, “But now I don’t have no job.”

At Dorsey Park in Overtown, “Feast for the Streets” is handing out more than 500 turkey dinners.

Johnny Harris is one of the organizers.

“People are in need, families lost their jobs, people don’t even know where their next meal is going to come from around this time, Right now we’re dealing with a time where everyone is in need,” he said.

Harris said it was difficult to get the turkeys and other supplies this year because of so many restrictions at certain stores.