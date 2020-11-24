MIAMI (CBSMiami) -It was a cooler start across South Florida on Tuesday with temperatures mostly in the upper 60s in Miami-Dade and Broward and low 70s in the Keys.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds today with highs around 80 degrees. The rain chance is low but a few showers will be possible as the winds increase out of the northeast at 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Due to the strong onshore winds, boating conditions will be hazardous. A small craft advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening due to choppy conditions on the bays. A high risk of rip currents continues through at least Wednesday evening. Swimming is not recommended.

Wednesday will be breezy to downright windy with highs in the low 80s.

Thanksgiving day the breeze will be lighter. Thursday we will wake up with low 70s and highs in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine and mainly dry conditions.

More of the same on Friday into the weekend with spotty showers possible.

TROPICS

A broad area of low pressure located a couple of hundred miles south of Bermuda is producing showers and thunderstorms to the east of its center as it merges with a frontal system.

By late Wednesday or Thursday, the system could become separated from the front, allowing it to possibly develop some subtropical characteristics later this week while it meanders over the central Atlantic. It has a low potential for development over the next two to five days.