FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Members of the Fort Lauderdale Black Police Officers Association are hard at work, looking out for the growing need of the people they serve.

On Tuesday, they piled turkey and potatoes into their vehicles as they readied to deliver Thanksgiving dinner to 1,700 people who need their help. That’s about twice as many as last year.

Lt. Eddie Cruz made a personal delivery to Carolyn Murray.

“We brought you five turkeys,” he told her as he dropped them off.

Carolyn will pass along the help and hand out the turkeys to her neighbors. She and Lt. Cruz go back nearly 20 years.

“I’ve been through some things in my life. I was homeless and this man called the homeless shelter and got me put into it. The people from the homeless shelter helped me get this apartment right here. And this man gave me all the furniture I have. The bedroom set, the living set, the dining room table, everything in there he gave to me,” she said.

Quanda Akins got one of the five turkeys. It’s been a tough year. She gave birth to a little girl during the pandemic just as her husband lost his job due to COVID.

“Just a small gesture, a little blessing. You don’t understand how that can make one feel. It makes one feel like they mean something, they matter,” said Atkins.

James Rorie and his family also got a delivery from the officers and it came at the perfect time. He and his wife just had a second child and each had been laid off. He’s just getting back to work. It’s the first time he’s had to ask for help.

“It’s difficult. It’s very difficult. Being the man of my household I’ve always been able to provide and do for my kids and wife. We just have to adapt to the situation,” he said.

Murray and the rest said they’re thankful for the kindness of the officers who are making this holiday a little bit better.

“I appreciate you and I love your. Very much,” Murray told Cruz.

“And I love you too. This is who we are, this is what community is supposed to be about,” he replied as the pair hugged.

The need for help is far from over. Christmas and the holidays are coming. Police are collecting toys for their toy drive. If you’d like to donate, you can drop off unwrapped toys at the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.