MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reports there are 8,555 new cases of COVID-19 statewide.
The total number of cases now stands at 953,300 across Florida.
Statewide, deaths rose by 73 to 18,383.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 1,852 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and deaths rose by 7 to reach 3,789.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 218,294.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 891 new cases and deaths rose by 1 to reach 1,630.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 102,638 cases.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 17 new cases and no additional deaths.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 3,157 cases and 27 deaths.
