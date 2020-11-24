MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in a nearly two-year-old murder case in Miami Gardens.
On the morning of December 10, 2018, Jamie Humet was found shot to death in his car outside of a credit union at Northwest 2nd Avenue and 207th Street.
His family believes Humet stopped at an ATM at the Dade County Federal Credit Union the night before to withdraw money.
“My brother had four $10 bills in his pocket that they did not even take,” said Humet’s Nick said at the time of the murder. “They shot him almost point blank.”
Surveillance video provided by Miami Gardens police shows a newer model white KIA Optima. The shooting suspect can be seen running towards the getaway car wearing a black hoodie.
Humet, 47, had been a librarian with Miami-Dade County for 21 years.
On Monday, November 23rd, police arrested 19-year-old Shaun Fortune in Humet’s death. He’s been charged with second-degree murder and attempted armed robbery.
