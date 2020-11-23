MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway into a shooting incident that began at a party and ended at a gas station in southwest Miami-Dade.
According to police, two people left the party in the area of SW 237 Street and SW 106 Avenue after a fight and were followed by several people in a car. When they reached West Old Cutler Road and 107th Avenue, the people in the car got out and started firing on them.
The injured people drove to a nearby gas station and received help from a Miami-Dade police officer who was there. The 54-year-old woman and 39-year-old man were taken to Jackson South Medical Center.
The woman was listed as critical but stable, the man was stable.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.
