MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An off-duty Miami-Dade School Board Police police officer was among a group of people who were shot at late Sunday, according to Homestead Police.

The group was standing in a yard at 124 Southwest 16th Terrace around 9 p.m. Sunday when someone starting shooting at them.

“While there was a family gathering out in the yard, an unknown person came up from the street, began firing, began shooting at the persons in the gathering,” said Homestead police Sgt. Fernando Morales.

Three people were injured and taken to hospitals. One person was airlifted to a trauma center, but Homestead Police said all three victims are in good condition.

Police said when the shooting started, the off-duty officer took action.

“When the firing started, it just so happened that a Miami-Dade School Board police officer was here at the gathering and returned fire at the subjects who were firing into the gathering,” said Morales.

The officer was not hurt.

Homestead Police said it’s possible the person or persons responsible fled on foot and then got in a car.

“The investigators are trying to determine who these persons are,” said Morales. “We are confident. This being Homestead, we have a lot of faith in our detectives. They take this thing personally and they want to catch these guys.”

The Homestead Police Department, the Miami Dade School Board Police Department, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are each investigating.