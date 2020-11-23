ORLANDO (CBSMiami/CNN) – The Walt Disney World Resort will resume park hopping in January 2021.

There will be some restrictions, however.

Visitors will make to make reservations for their first park of the day and physically go to it before heading to another park.

Park hopping hours will start at 2 p.m. each day and end at the park’s closing time.

“These modifications are designed to help us continue managing attendance in a way that fosters physical distancing,” according to a Disney blog post. “Additionally, other enhanced health and safety measures remain in effect, including face coverings required for all guests ages two and up.”

More from CBSMiami.com

Arrest Made In Connection To Fatal Miami Beach Stabbing, But Search Still On For Man Known As ‘E’

Florida Man Jumps Into Action To Rescue Puppy From Alligator’s Jaws

The Wharf Fort Lauderdale Temporarily Closing

Disney announced a phased reopening in late May before Florida and other Sun Belt states started to register significant spikes in Covid-19 cases.

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County, where Disney World is located, said via email Friday that, to date, it “has not seen any outbreaks of the COVID-19 virus associated with the local theme parks.”

Disney has been modifying its guidelines since its reopening in July.

For instance, guests had always been required to wear a face covering, but days after reopening, the rule was adjusted so visitors couldn’t walk and eat at the same time. Now, eating and drinking in line at rides is prohibited in an effort to stop people from walking with their masks off.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek, in a call with investors last week, said park capacity has been increased since reopening.

Capacity was increased from 25% to 35% while still adhering “to the local guidelines and the guidelines that are stipulated by the CDC with the six-foot social distancing,” Chapek said.

Florida’s Phase 3 guidelines allow theme parks to operate at full capacity with limited social-distancing protocols if they choose to, according to the state’s reopening guidelines.

(©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)