MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a comfortable, dry start Monday morning with temperatures mostly in the low 70s.
The breeze will build throughout the day and there will be plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the low 80s.
The rain chance is low but in the late afternoon and evening, a few showers may develop as a cold front moves south across our state.
Monday night’s lows will be in the low 70s.
Tuesday will be breezy with the potential for spotty showers. Highs will remain in the low 80s. It will be windy on Wednesday with gusts as high as 22 mph. Hazardous boating and beach conditions continue due to the strong onshore flow.
On Thursday, for Thanksgiving, the breeze will be lighter and we’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.
Late week into the weekend will be nice with highs in the low 80s through Saturday and Sunday.
