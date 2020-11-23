MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The coronavirus pandemic has led to an unusually high demand for food. With so many people out of work, long lines around food distribution sites are always long including free Thanksgiving turkey giveaways at half a dozen sites on Monday.

One of those sites is Antonio Maceo Park in Miami where hundreds of people lined up early to receive help and all were extremely grateful.

One 12-pound turkey goes a long way to helping them celebrate the holiday.

“Oh my dear, yesterday, it was the day in which I lost my husband 6 months ago when he passed away,” said Janet Cavalso.” “Everything here I appreciate you know. We definitely appreciate everything about where this food comes from.”

The long lines here have been seen nationwide.

Manny Castaneda says he’s never had to do this before, but he lost his job as a result of the pandemic.

“It helps everyone, believe me, because of unemployment this helps. I never expected something like this to happen to me. It hit me pretty hard and now I am extremely grateful,” said Castaneda.

So is Teresa Santos.

“It is harder than ever but we will get over it. Next year we will have the vaccine and so we just have to be patient,” said Santos.

Miami City Commissioner Alex de la Portilla says demand for the turkeys has tripled this year.

“People are here like never before. It is not anyone’s fault. It is the pandemic so I think everyone has to step up to the plate and help because of the consequences right now,” said de la Portilla. “It is shocking to see that we have 3 times the demand as last year. For example, we are giving out 3,000 turkeys in this one district. I can’t imagine what the demand is.”

He added even though there is good news with the vaccine on horizon, “we have to get through a lot of obstacles.”

Some people lined up for hours before this particular turkey giveaway started. There were 400 given away at this site along.

The city will also be delivering 300 turkeys to the homes of residents who have trouble getting out.