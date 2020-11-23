MIAMI (CBSMiami) – While the Centers for Disease Control and medical experts have been urging people to stay put this Thanksgiving to stem the spread of coronavirus, travel in and out of South Florida is up as people head home or to be with family.

“We’re taking a little Thanksgiving break to visit grandma for her birthday,” Nadim Zahren said while waiting for a flight at Miami International Airport.

The Zahren family is seeing relatives in the Dominican Republic. They’re going despite the warnings. They said they’re taking whatever precautions they can, knowing that get-togethers can spread the virus.

“We have to maintain social distancing, make sure our masks are always on. I even bought more masks for those who may not have them,” said Zahren.

On Friday and Saturday, the TSA did more than 2 million screenings at airports across the country, the highest two-day total since mid-March.

On Sunday, more than a million people in the country traveled.

At Miami International Airport, officials forecasted that 52-thousand people would travel each day during this holiday period. The actual numbers are now expected to be in the low 60 thousand range.

On the Sunday before Thanksgiving last year 127-thousand passed through MIA, this year it was 62-thousand.

“We’ve been seeing an increase in customer confidence for months. The traffic has been picking up and for those who choose to travel we’re doing whatever we can to ensure the safety and health of those passengers,” said Greg Chin with the Miami-Dade Aviation Department.