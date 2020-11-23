MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reports there are 6,331 new cases of COVID-19 statewide.

The total number of cases now stands at 944,745 across Florida.

Statewide, deaths rose by 96 to 18,310.

The daily positivity rate is 7.01% and the two-week positivity rate is 7.84%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,499 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and deaths rose by 16 to reach 3,782.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 216,442.

The daily positivity rate is 7.15% and the two-week positivity rate average is 8.23%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 688 new cases and deaths rose by 3 to reach 1,629.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 101,747 cases,

The daily positivity rate increased is 6.36% and the two-week positivity rate average is 7.46%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 26 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 3,140 cases and 27 deaths.

The daily positivity rate is 9.26% and the two-week positivity rate average is 11.68%.