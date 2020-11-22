MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reports there are 6,587 new cases of COVID-19 statewide.
The total number of cases now stands at 938,414 across Florida.
Statewide, deaths rose by 62 to 18,214.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 1,746 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and deaths rose by 13 to reach 3,766.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 214,943.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 771 new cases and deaths rose by 8 to reach 1,626.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 101,059 cases.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 21 new cases and 1 new death.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 3,114 cases and 27 deaths.
