MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – The Miami Beach Police Department has announced the arrest of a man in connection to a fatal stabbing.

It all started when police responded to a call in the area of 7th Street and Collins Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Responding officers found Valerie Garcon bleeding profusely. Miami Beach Fire Rescue was called out to assist, but paramedics pronounced Garcon dead at the scene.

A witness said Garcon had been involved in an altercation with two men and two women, who fled on 7th Street.

During their investigation and the use of surveillance, police later tracked the group to the Beacon hotel.

An officer made contact with Keyon Wilds, which the police report noted had a swollen right hand.

According to the police report, Wilds identified the two women as Infinity Wilds and Khadija Robinson, adding they were his family members.

MBPD said Wilds confessed to his involvement in the fight, which apparently stemmed from Garcon and another man named “Mr. Young” “apparently having disrespected Ms. Wilds and Robinson.”

The report continues that Wilds repeatedly struck Young, who had already been hit in the head with an unknown item by one of the women.

Police noted a broken glass bottle was found at the crime scene.

Officers searched Wilds’ hotel room, finding items of clothing matching the descriptions of those involved. Officers also found blood on bed sheets and towels.

However, MBPD was not able to locate the other man, who Wilds said he didn’t know. Police said the only information Wilds was able to provide about the man was that women referred to him as “E.”

Wilds was taken into custody without incident. He’s currently charged with battery and accessory after the fact.