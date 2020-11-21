MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Health, Publix, and Cigna have partnered to distribute 500 turkeys throughout Broward County on Saturday.
Organizers say the Urban League of Broward County will be one of three distribution sites taking part in Broward Health’s Annual Turkey Basket Brigade Turkey Distribution.
Turkeys and the traditional holiday fixings will be distributed for free to 150 families, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Urban League’s Community Empowerment Center in Fort Lauderdale, located in the 500 block of NW 27th Avenue.
Organizers say the distribution will observe coronavirus guidelines, including physical distancing and no-touch strategies.
The food will be distributed via drive-thru and placed directly into the trunks of cars.
Families must present a registration voucher to receive a food bag.
