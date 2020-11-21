MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A Jacksonville postal carrier has been convicted of stealing gift cards and other mail.
Terrell Andre Mosely, 40, pleaded guilty Friday in Jacksonville federal court to theft of mail by a postal employee, according to court records. He faces up to five years in prison at his Feb. 24 sentencing.
According to court documents, the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General began investigating customer complaints regarding stolen mail on a Jacksonville postal route that Mosely worked in August 2019. Investigators linked a stolen Target gift card to a phone number associated with Mosely.
When questioned, Mosely confessed to stealing the Target card and others. During a search of Mosely’s personal belongings and car, agents reported finding more than 230 pieces of stolen mail.
