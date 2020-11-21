MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police are investigating the overnight fatal stabbing of a man.

Police said they responded to a call regarding a stabbing in the area of 7th Street and Collins Avenue at around 2:30 a.m.

Responding officers discovered a man with apparent stab wounds to the chest.

The unidentified victim was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives said they interviewed several possible witnesses who may have seen the stabbing.

Police said they are looking for a man in his late 20’s or early 30’s.

Authorities described the victim as being in his late 20’s or early 30’s.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami Dade Crime Stoppers at 305.471.TIPS.